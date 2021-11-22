Priyanka Chopra Removes 'Jonas' From Her Instagram Name; Netizens Wonder Why

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been couple goals for their fans for the longest time. However, netizens now speculate a rift between the couple as the Bollywood star removed ‘Jonas’ from her social media handles. The actor’s Instagram handle included both her last names, Chopra and Jonas after she and the singer tied the knot in 2018. However, she has now removed ‘Jonas’ and her Instagram and Twitter usernames read ‘priyankachopra’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often post cute pictures and captions for each other, but the sudden move by Priyanka comes as a surprise for many. A fan took to Twitter and wondered if the duo will soon get divorced and wrote, "bohat bura hua". Another fan wondered if their relationship was ending, which one hoped the internet would not witness 'another breakup'. A netizen also listed the recent break-ups, which included Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and wondered if Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were next. A Twitter user also predicted that the couple would be next in like to get a divorce.

nick jonas and priyanka getting a divorce? bohat bura hua vro but I knew this would happen lmao — 𓆏 (@pathaesthetic_) November 22, 2021

What's this about Priyanka dropping Jonas from her account? Is another pr relationship ending👀 — JAY-duh (@ItsJayMone) November 19, 2021

Why did priyanka chopra remove jonas from her insta name ? Dont tell me it’s another breakup — kristration ! (@iamkritsa) November 19, 2021

First, "Zayn and Gigi" then "Shawn and Camilla" who's up next? Priyanka and Jonas? — kushagra (@not_kushagra) November 18, 2021

priyanka and nick jonas will be getting divorced next i’m calling it — m (@BDavisPSawyer23) November 19, 2021

Although there are several speculations, Priyanka Chopra has not made any statement officially and has still retained her pictures with Nick online. Her most recent picture was of the couple in their new home as they celebrated Diwali. The two donned traditional attire and Chopra called Nick the 'best husband and partner' in her caption. She wrote, "Our first Diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨ This one will always be special. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full❤️"

In an interview with Vogue Arabia last week, the actor also mentioned that her engagement ring from Nick was the most stunning piece of jewellery she owned. She mentioned that she attaches sentimental value to the jewellery she owns, making her engagement ring the most special. Nick Jonas had reportedly shut down a store of well-known jewellery brand, Tiffany, in the United Kingdom to find the perfect ring for his wife-to-be at the time.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra