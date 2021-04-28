Priyanka Chopra Replies To A Twitter User Asking Her To 'shift Focus' From Vaccines

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in India and the situation is becoming more critical with each passing day. A lot of celebrities, influencers, and the general public are taking to the internet and social media sites to spread awareness as well as amplify COVID-19 resources like oxygen, medicines, and hospital beds. Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter recently and urged American president Joe Biden to send surplus vaccines to India, to which a Twitter user replied that she needs to shift focus on oxygen and ventilators, rather than COVID vaccine in India. Here is everything you need to know about Priyanka's tweet and her reply.

Priyanka Chopra's Twitter post

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Twitter handle and posted a tweet tagging US President Joe Biden and other high-ranking officials while explaining the critical condition of her country and urged them to share vaccines as soon as possible. She also stated that while India is suffering from a horrific second wave of the pandemic, and that the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed.

Although this tweet of hers was appreciated by Indian citizens, a Twitter user replied to her post by saying that more than vaccines, people in the country need oxygen, ventilators, and hospital beds. The Twitter user named Nischal Mishra also added that India can produce enough vaccines if there is an unhindered supply of raw material. Priyanka was asked to shift her focus to more important requirements. She retaliated saying all those tools are important and there is a need to build collective immunity, which can be done by the use of vaccines.

Yes we need all of these tools to save lives. The only way to stop the spread of the virus in India is by building collective immunity through vaccines. https://t.co/LOsNp4sxcH — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 28, 2021

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

Earlier Priyanka Chopra had shared a tweet and had begged people to stay home. She wrote that the medical fraternity is at a breaking point and the videos and images coming in from different parts of India are scary. She emphasized the importance of staying at home and also urged people to take the vaccine when it is their turn. She took to Twitter today as well in order to remind people for COVID-19 vaccine registrations and wrote, "Let's do this India, Register to get your vaccine today."

