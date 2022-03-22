Priyanka Chopra Resumes Work After Welcoming Daughter; Shoots With Blackpink’s Lisa

Priyanka Chopra took a break from her work after she and Nick Jonas were blessed with a baby girl. She recently resumed her work for an upcoming brand campaign. It was also revealed that she is collaborating with the popular singer Lisa from the girl group, Blackpink.

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her blissful Holi celebrations. The couple made the most of this festival in the US with their friends and family members joining in.

Priyanka Chopra and Blackpink's Lisa collaborate for a brand campaign

A series of pictures of Priyanka Chopra recently surfaced online creating a buzz among the fans as the actor looked ravishing while shooting for the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign. She can be seen sporting a stunning black outfit with a snake-shaped necklace and her hair tied loosely in a bun. JC Babin, one of the brand associates recently shared these pictures online and penned a note revealing how he spent an extraordinary Roman week hosting with Priyanka Chopra and Blackpink's Lisa for the shooting of the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign. Showering the actor with praise, he stated how she had a contagious energy and optimism, multifaceted cultural and societal interests, an immense 7th Art talent and a passion for beautiful arts and sophisticated craftsmanship, with a deep knowledge of jewellery.

The note read, "We spent an extraordinary Roman week hosting and celebrating @priyankachopra and @lalalalisa_m, for the shooting of the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign. Priyanka is a long time friend of mine, first in @tagheuer times and now as @bulgari global Brand Ambassador. She has a contagious energy and optimism, multifaceted cultural and societal interests, an immense 7th Art talent and a passion for beautiful arts and sophisticated craftsmanship, with a deep knowledge of Jewelry. She truly mirrors Bvlgari excellence, ethical, estethical and human values and we are proud and honoured to collaborate with her. #proudofyou, #priyankaroma, #starsinbvlgari, @germanlarkin (sic)".

Fans were excited to learn that they will be watching Priyanka Chopra and Blackpink's Lisa collaborating for the Brand campaign. Many of them urged the organisers to share pictures of them together while others stated that they were eagerly waiting to watch the two divas together. Take a look-

(Image: @lalalalisa_m/@priyankachopra/Instagram)