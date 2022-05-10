Priyanka Chopra Returns To 'Citadel' Sets Post Welcoming Daughter Malti Home, Shares Pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently left millions of her fans inspired after she shared a special post on the occasion of Mother's Day. The global sensation had welcomed her first child with Nick Jonas in February this year through surrogacy. However, since the child was born premature, she was in NICU for 100 days.

After welcoming her home on Mother's Day, the actor had penned a beautiful note that won her appreciation from all across. Now, post her daughter's welcome, the actor seems to have not brushed off her professional commitments. The actor is now back to work after she shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming project Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra returns to Citadel sets

The forthcoming series is created by the Russo brothers. Chopra will be joining the cast star-studded cast that also includes Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, Roland Møller, and Ashleigh Cummings. Citadel will also be made in several other countries like Italy, India, Spain, and Mexico.

Now, The Sky is Pink star took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture while showing her happiness about being back on sets. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a ravishing red outfit with minimal makeup as she poses with a chair that has her name embossed on it.

She captioned and wrote, " Back to work #Citadel." Earlier, in an interview with Collider, while promoting her last film The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka opened up about her upcoming spy series Citadel. The actor said, "There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, and stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment."



Meanwhile, the actor embraced motherhood recently and welcomed her daughter Malti home. She had penned a note for her that read, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse, and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you (sic)."

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra