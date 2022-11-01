After the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world hard, leaving people grappling with the same, it disrupted global icon Priyanka Chopra's plans to visit her home country India. Finally, after a gap of almost three years, the actor finally arrived at Mumbai airport and received a grand welcome.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Priyanka exited the airport smiling and waving to the people. She also hugged her friend, who came to receive her at the airport. Looking cool in a casual outfit for her travel, Priyanka wore a blue co-ord outfit with white sneakers and also carried a bag.

As soon as the actor stepped out of the airport, the fans and paparazzi flocked towards her while requesting Chopra for a picture. The actor kept waving to the paparazzi until she boarded her car. When a paparazzo asked her about actor Alia Bhatt becoming a mother, Priyanka didn't say anything but smiled. Before entering her car, she again waved to people.

An elated actor who felt amazing coming back to her city also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page. One of the pictures was from the time she touched down in Mumbai. the other was from the time she was on her way home in the car, and after reaching. Sharing a photo of Mumbai from her window seat of the flight, Priyanka wrote, "Back in the bay. Touchdown!" She geo-tagged the location as Mumbai.

Earlier, on Instagram, Priyanka announced that she is visiting India. "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years," Priyanka wrote along with a picture of her boarding pass. This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first visit to the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the romance drama It's All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan and the Amazon Studio spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zara, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra