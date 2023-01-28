Priyanka Chopra Reveals Meaning Behind Matching Tattoos With Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed the hidden meaning behind the matching tattoos she and her husband Nick Jonas share. The actress said the tattoos' design is inspired by Nick's marriage proposal to her.

"I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms. When he proposed, he asked me that I checked all his boxes and if would I check another one?", Priyanka Chopra said to British Vogue.

Talking about Nick, the 'Quantico' star added, “My husband is super thoughtful. When he’s around, everything feels like it’ll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place.”

She also recounted the early stages of their relationship and insisted that before they met, neither of them knew anything about the other's career. They used to solely talk about random activities they engaged in during live shows and a few other things about their preferences.

More about Nick-Priyanka's married life

Nick and Priyanka, after dating for a few months, married in December 2018. The couple had two extravagant weddings at Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

They welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022 and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for her first 100 days before coming home in time for Mother's Day.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the science fiction film 'It's All Coming Back To Me' and the online series 'Citadel'. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.