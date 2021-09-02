Priyanka Chopra Rocks A Mangalsutra On Magazine Cover; Reminisces First Shoot 15 Yrs Ago

Priyanka Chopra recently unveiled her looks from the Vogue magazine cover for India and recalled when she first collaborated with them 15 years ago. The moment the Vogue magazine cover surfaced on the internet, all the netizens were left amazed as she was seen sporting a mangalsutra with a gown. Speaking further about her collaboration with Bvlgari, she mentioned how she was proud of this partnership.

Priyanka Chopra stuns on Vogue India cover

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her looks from her latest photoshoot for Vogue India. In the first one, she can be seen wearing a stunning magenta-coloured attire while donning an elegant gold and diamond mangalsutra. The cover also hinted at ‘New Beginnings Priyanka Chopra Jonas Beyond Movies’ while in the next photo, she can be seen wearing a punch pink shade attire. In the last one, she was seen sporting an orange skirt with a full-sleeved red top.

In the caption, she wrote about how her first Vogue India cover was 15 years ago and added that she was one of the first cover stars. Stating further, she wrote, “I was one of their first cover stars. Now with my 11th @vogueindia cover, and with my new relationship as Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador, this collab seems so perfect. This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership.” (sic)

She further added a few more glimpses of her looks from the cover photoshoot in which she can be seen sporting some stunning dresses along with statement jewellery pieces. In the caption, she wrote about her collaboration with Bvlgari and her experience of working with other ambassadors. She stated, “Joining the @bulgari family and working alongside the other ambassadors is truly a special honor. I’m a long-time fan, not only for their designs but for their love of my country and their celebration of the most beautiful natural resources of India.".

Shedding light on the jewellery collection, the actor mentioned how she and the jewellery she is wearing in the pictures were ‘match made in heaven’.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA INSTAGRAM