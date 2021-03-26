Priyanka Chopra Roots For Cousin Parineeti's Upcoming Film 'Saina', Says 'super Proud'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has always been supportive when it comes to her younger sister Parineeti Chopra's career. The actress is often seen rooting and praising Parineeti on social media while looking forward to watching her craft on the big screen. As Parineeti eagerly awaits the release of her upcoming sports drama Saina, The Sky is Pink actress hailed her work and expressed her pride in watching her sister soar heights.

Priyanka Chopra looks forward to watch Saina

Priyanka commented upon the post of Parineeti where she urged people to support her film on the release day. Exuberating pride, Priyanka wrote, "Super proud @ParineetiChopra. Cannot wait to watch!!" Parineeti thanked the actress while mentioning her nickname 'Mimi.' In the past interviews, PeeCee has revealed that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers. To date, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra also calls her 'Mimi Didi'. "Thankyouuuu Mimi didi!!" the Ishaqzaade actress tweeted.



The upcoming film Saina is a sports biographical film based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The movie is slated to release in theatres on March 26. This is not the first time, Priyanka has rooted for Parineeti. Earlier, she shared her thoughts on the film after Parineeti released the poster of Saina. Priyanka Chopra shared the first look poster of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina. She captioned her tweet saying, "Crush it, Tisha and team." The film is directed by Amole Gupte and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.



Saina's biopic will showcase the journey of the Indian badminton player and the achievements and struggles she has had as a sportswoman. Apart from Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal, the Saina cast features actor Manav Kaul in the role of Pullela Gopichand, actor Eshan Naqvi will be seen as Parupalli Kashyap, Meghna Malik as Usha Rani Nehwal, Subhrajyoti Barat as Harvir Singh Nehwal, and Ankur Vikal as Jeewan Kumar.

