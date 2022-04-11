Priyanka Chopra Savours Korean Meal With Her Girls; 'Does Shaking Help After You Overeat?'

Ever since entering the Hollywood film industry, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been juggling her life between Los Angeles and Mumbai to keep up with her professional commitments. Amid completing her international projects abroad, the Desi Girl never fails to spend some quality time with her close friends and family members.

To beat the blues, during the weekend, the Quantico star stepped out in LA with her girl squad and pups to enjoy some delicious barbecue meals.

Priyanka Chopra hogs Korean barbecue

The global icon never fails to surprise the fashion police with her off-duty looks. Speaking of which, this time the star opted for a sombre look in a pink pastel sweatshirt which was paired with matching comfy shorts. Quirky sports shoes and a white spotless cap rounded off her entire look, meanwhile, a braided hair-do accentuated her casual pick. In a series of videos posted on her Instagram stories, Priyanka was seen devouring some delicious Korean barbecue with her girl gang.

However, it so happened that the entire squad ended up eating a lot. That's when Priyanka decided to engage with her fans to pose an interesting question to them. The short clip sees Priyanka shaking a bit to gulp down her food, going by the same, she asked her Instagram family, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?". Take a look at it here:

During her latest outing, the former Miss World was accompanied by her cousin Divya Jyoti and friends Akari Kalai, Helena Cassilly, and Paris Carney. Moreover, being a doting mother to her furry pets, Chopra also took her dogs Diana, Panda, and Gino along with her for her weekend exploits on the streets of Los Angeles. While sharing a glimpse of the same on social media, Priyanka captioned her post as “Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups". Check out the post below:

In terms of work, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She will next feature alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Russell Tovey in Text For You. Her feature in the upcoming series, Citadel is also much-anticipated.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra