Priyanka Chopra Says Daughter Malti Marie Loved THIS About India On Her Maiden Visit

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie, earlier this month. Priyanka was also accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra on her India trip. From attending the NMACC launch event to kicking off the Citadel global promotion tour, the actress had her hands full during the trip. Priyanka has now opened up about her daughter Malti Marie’s time in India as it was her maiden visit.

Speaking to Extra TV, Priyanka revealed how she felt kicking off the Citadel promotion tour in Mumbai and how was Malti’s stay during her first visit. The actress revealed that “It was Malti's first time in Mumbai. She loves it.” Talking about her stay in the city, the Fashion actress also reiterated that Malti loved the food, the sights, and the sounds as well as visiting her nani, Madhu Chopra’s house.

Priyanka Chopra on Citadel India promotions

Talking about kicking off her Citadel tour in India, Priyanka revealed that the moment was emotional for her. She recalled sitting with her co-star, Richard Madden, her mother, as well as friends and folks from the industry who have seen her growing up. She also added, “Citadel is the sum of my 22 years in the business.” The 40-year-old actress asserted that she is proud of her work in the web series and hopes people will love it.

Priyanka visits Siddhivinayak with Malti Marie

On her maiden trip to India, Priyanka Chopra took her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The actress wore a light blue suit for the temple visit while Malti was seen in a white dress. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka uploaded a picture from their visit and captioned the post, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings 🙏🏽❤️”

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her debut web series Citadel. She will star in the series along with Richard Madden, who accompanied her during the Mumbai leg of promotions. The actress will also star in the upcoming movie Love Again with Sam Heughans. She has also announced that she will be a part of another Hollywood movie Heads of State. Closer home Priyanka will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.