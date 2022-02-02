Priyanka Chopra Says Her Quest In Life Is To Attain 'peace'; 'want Just Joy And Light'

Priyanka Chopra's work ethic has mounted her career to great heights, with the actor becoming a trailblazing global icon transcending all cultural, geographical barriers. With the COVID-19 pandemic creating worldwide havoc, Priyanka believes 'peace' has become supremely important for her in life. "And I know that in my life, that’s become my quest.", the Quantico star quips.

Priyanka Chopra says her quest in life is to attain 'peace'

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Chopra mentioned that she's looking for 'people that give love', people who are peaceful. "I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light", she added. The actor stated she wasn't sure if she could go ahead with the chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore and wanted to 'prioritise what’s important.'

Further talking about her mother Madhu Chopra, Priyanka stated she feels 'most loved' when she looks at her birth giver, quipping that senior Chopra has a 'proud mom' face every time Priyanka is doing something. "Sometimes I see it with my team as well, when I’m having a conversation and they’ll have this face", she mentioned. Even with her husband and pop icon Nick Jonas, Priyanka feels there's a silent understanding. "They don’t have to say anything, it’s the look, the face, and so I do have to say that I have felt very loved my whole life,” she mentioned.

Priyanka also spilt beans on growing up in an extended family, that showered her with 'love and support' during her earlier days. "I went from family to family and I always had so much love and support in my life. I really do feel that it gave me a sense of balance in my relationships as well,” she stated.

More on Priyanka's work front

Last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka now has a slate of interesting films in the pipeline. She'll star in the American romantic drama titled Text for You, which has been directed by Jim Strouse. She also has the Amazon thriller series Citadel, curated by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers. She will also be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Batt in Jee Le Zaraa.

