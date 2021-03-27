Priyanka Chopra Says 'Richard Madden Is The Best' As She Shoots With Him For 'Citadel'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra sent her fans into a frenzy as she revealed her upcoming Bollywood venture is coming up "next year". The White Tiger actor recently utilised her break amid shooting for a quick "Ask Me Anything" session with netizens on Twitter, which she called '#AskPCJ'. During her AMA session on the micro-blogging platform, PeeCee made a couple of revelations, including her upcoming Bollywood film's release, what's it like shooting with Richard Madden and the songs on her playlist currently to name a few.

Priyanka Chopra's Twitter AMA session was all things 'short' and 'sweet' yet headlining

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting in London for her upcoming television show Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Yesterday i.e. March 26, 2021, the 38-year-old took to her Twitter handle to interact with her fans as she tweeted writing, "Have a break on set. Who is up for a quick QnA #AskPCJ let’s goooooo!" Soon after Priyanka's tweet did the rounds on Twitter, ardent fans flocked to the comment section of her tweet to bombard her with several questions.

When one user asked PeeCee which game does she play on her phone, she responded by saying she watches Instagram Reels instead. While one user asked her to describe her newly-released memoir 'Unfinished' in one word, she wrote in her response: "Unfinished is one word". However, one tweet, in particular, caught everyone's attention and also went on to make headlines.

One fan questioned the beloved wife of Nick Jonas about her plans of starring in a Bollywood movie next. The fan tweet read, "What's your next upcoming Bollywood movie?". Although Priyanka didn't reveal which upcoming Bollywood film she's going to be a part of, she revealed that it is coming up "next year". During her AMA session, she also revealed jamming to "Raga Lounge tunes" to kick off her mornings.

Take a look:

I’ve been listening to raga lounge tunes lately. Great to start the morning @Henrycevans_ https://t.co/Tsh4Nxpz1b — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra got into a fun banter with a fan who asked her why he wasn't invited to her extravagant wedding with Nick in 2018. The user jokingly asked, "Why was I not invited for the wedding? I was infact in Jodhpur around that time". To that, the We Can Be Heroes star hilariously wrote, "I’m sorry @santoshpatnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor". The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood is also having fun shooting with Scottish actor Richard Madden for their next, Citadel, in London.

I’m sorry @santoshpatnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor. ðŸ¤£ https://t.co/NTaKEzIoFU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021

