Priyanka Chopra Says 'Yaass Aunty' As She Cheers On A Desi Lady Dancing To 'Don't Rush'

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to cheer for a middle-aged woman who was dancing to the ‘Don’t Rush’ song for the Don’t Rush Challenge. The video was originally shared by TV actor and comedian Gaurav Gera on his Instagram account. Following that story, Priyanka went on to post several dance cover videos on her stories.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

In the video, an elderly woman is dancing to the Don’t Rush challenge. She was seen dressed in a saree. The original dance challenge has people putting their own freestyle or hip-hop spin to the song’s choreography. The elderly woman was replicating the dance moves in her own way. The video was shared on his IGTV by actor Gaurav Gera. Priyanka Chopra too shared the video on her Instagram story. She added the caption ‘YAAAS Aunty’ using the hashtag for the challenge.

Who is the lady in the video?

The person in the video is Mrs. Rajeshwari Koudner, Gaurav Gera’s house help. She became an internet sensation for her funny English spelling videos and parody videos on Instagram and other platforms. She has since then become a popular name in the media and appeared on several news media outlets as well. One of her videos was shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra as well. Gaurav, who is known for his parody videos and sketches on YouTube and Instagram, and his comic character Chutkimade, made the Instagram account for Mrs. Rajeshwari.

This has been going around as a source of amusement & landed in my #whatsappwonderbox Yup, it’s funny, but I think it also underscores how practical Indians are & how illogical English spelling is!! pic.twitter.com/phVzBge1Yk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2019

About the Don’t Rush Challenge

The ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’ picked up pace in the pandemic last year. People started grooving to the song on a popular micro-video sharing platform. The song is titled Don’t Rush and is sung by Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One. The challenge actually works in a group of two or three. The members dance to the music in the signature choreography, adding their own flair to the dance. Many Indian and international celebrities have participated in the challnege over the course of a year. The song has become one of the most viral dance challenges on Instagram.

