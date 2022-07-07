Priyanka Chopra Sends Birthday Love To 'Gunday' Co-star Ranveer Singh With Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh ringed into his 37th birthday on July 6. On the special occasion, Ranveer's several friends from the film fraternity send their heartfelt wishes to the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor. Joining the bandwagon is actor Priyanka Chopra who recently took to her social media space to wish her Gunday co-star with a sweet throwback pic of the two.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday

On Wednesday, actor Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane and dug out an old unseen photo from the sets of Gunday. In the picture, the two stars can be seen sitting in front of Howrah bridge while having an arm-wrestling competition with each other. Moreover, Ranveer is also seen making some goofy expressions.

In the candid shot, Priyanka is seen draped in a saree, while Ranveer on the other hand sported a maroon shirt. Sharing the photo, the former beauty queen penned a heartwarming note for the actor. Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday Baba @ranveersingh We need more pictures lol" along with a red heart gif.

Here, take a look:

For those unaware, Priyanka and Ranveer have collaborated with each other in two films including 2014's Gunday and the multi-starrer film Dil Dhadakne Do released in 2015.

Celebrities wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Ajay Devgn wished Ranveer Singh by sharing a picture of himself on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen standing next to the actor. Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s co-star in the film Dil Dhadakne Do also wished him on his birthday by sharing a glimpse of them together from a scene in the film. While referring to Ranveer as the one in a billion, he wrote, “The one in a billion @ranveersingh Keep Roaring… Happy Birthday Tiger!!!” Other stars who wished Ranveer include Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Anushka Sharma and many others.

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh,priyankachopra