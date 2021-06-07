Priyanka Chopra Shares A Glimpse Of How She Spent Her Sunday At Home

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, Priyanka Chopra turned to Instagram to share a photo of her relaxing weekend with her followers. Priyanka posted a photo of herself in the sun. The actor was photographed relaxing in a deck chair whilst the sun shone brightly on her. The actor sported a tie-dyed blue outfit with bright red lipstick. "Sundays," she captioned the photo on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra can be seen truly unwinding in the picture with her eyes closed while the rays of the sun rained down on her. The picture was uploaded to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra's latest story sees her unwinding

Priyanka Chopra has had her hands busy since the success of her movie The White Tiger and the completion of filming for Citadel, as well as the introduction of her book Unfinished and the establishment of a charity to help India combat the second phase of the Covid-19 outbreak. This year, the star has spent the majority of her time in London. She did, however, travel to Los Angeles earlier to support her husband Nick Jonas, who was anchoring the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The event also acted as a chance for the couple to reunite after Nick was hospitalised while shooting a stunt scene.

The picture of the reunion she shared was one of Priyanka Chopra’s photos where the love and intimacy of the couple are shining through. She shared a picture where the two can be seen in an intimate embrace while Priyanka had her eyes closed. She wrote about how she was in awe of the dedication of her husband. She said, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much!".

Priyanka Chopra has a number of projects in the works. The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel, and a new movie with Mindy Kaling will all feature the actor. Priyanka also revealed earlier this year that her upcoming Bollywood film will be released in 2022.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

