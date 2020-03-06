Priyanka Chopra Shares A Hilarious Holi Video With Nick Jonas, Says 'who Needs A Towel...'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town in all colours as they arrived in Mumbai for celebrating the festival of Holi along with many others from the Bollywood film fraternity. The couple made a splash on the internet with their social media updates as many photos and videos started surfacing online. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and posted a few pictures from the evening and also shared a video with a funny moment from the party where her husband American singer Nick Jonas can be seen wiping his hands off on her outfit.

This year Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi after being married to global icon and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra since December 2018. He even took to Instagram to post pictures of himself and Priyanka drenched in the festive colours. He captioned the post with the words, "My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi"

Have a look:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor was last seen in director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

