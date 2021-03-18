Priyanka Chopra Shares A Tender Moment With Her Pet Dog Diana; Watch

Anyone who follows Priyanka Chopra on social media would also be quite familiar with her pet dogs. The Instagram posts of both Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas often feature their pet dogs, who also happen to have their own Instagram accounts. The photos and videos of the couple enjoying their time with their pets, Diana, Gino and Panda are often posted on the said accounts. Priyanka has recently shared a video posted on Diana’s account on her own Instagram story, which had her followers sending their pleased reactions.

Priyanka Chopra’s warm moment with her pet Diana

The home videos of pet dogs and cats are known to often go viral on social media and are enjoyed by netizens all over the world. Priyanka Chopra makes sure to post such videos with her pets on their on social media accounts, which are responded to staunchly by her followers as well. The latest video posted by her features her dog Diana, who can be seen relaxing in Priyanka’s arm, as the actor pets its belly. Priyanka is seen recording the tender moment with her pet herself.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

As expected, the video soon received several responses from her fans on social media, who expressed about how they enjoyed watching the video in their comments. They also talked about how Diana can be visibly seen enjoying Priyanka’s pets. The actor has posted many more of such pictures and videos with her other two dogs as well, and many of them even feature Nick Jonas.

Image courtesy: Diaries of Diana's Instagram comments

Priyanka Chopra had hosted the Oscar nomination ceremony a few days back with Nick Jonas and the couple had revealed side-by-side the names of films and celebrities that are in the race to win the prestigious trophy. She had also released her own book a short while back, which was a memoir of her journey in films titled Unfinished. She has a long list of hit films to her names including Dil Dhadakne Do, The Sky Is Pink and was recently seen in The White Tiger. The actor is all set to star in the upcoming Matrix film.

