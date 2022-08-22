Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Glimpses Of Quality Time With Malti; ‘Love Like No Other'

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter Malti in January this year, the two have been sharing glimpses of her with their fans on social media. Starting from the little ones' day out with mom Priyanka to being a part of the actor's 40th birthday celebrations, Maltie has been the highlight of every occasion.

This time, while spending a lazy Sunday, the Sky is Pink star who is embracing motherhood, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with her daughter. While the couple has not yet revealed Malti's face to the world, they have been sharing pictures while spending some quality time with her.

Priyanka Chopra shares endearing picture with daughter Malti

A doting mother and global sensation, Priyanka dropped pictures with the little one with her face hidden. She captioned the pictures and wrote, "Love like no other.” In the first picture, Malti and Priyanka are seen twinning in white while in the second picture, fans can see the 8-month-year-old playing with her mother. Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza wrote, “True.” While her cousin Parineeti Chopra commented, “I miss herrrrrrr.”

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the newly turned parents will be sharing their baby's face soon. For the unknown, Malti's name has been inspired by Priyanka's mother’s name Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra.

Earlier, on Saturday, Priyanka gave fans a sneak peek into an endearing moment between Matli Marie and Priyanka's aunt Kiran Mathur. In the photo on her now-deleted Instagram story, the latter is seen holding Malti in her arms as they spend time in Priyanka's LA home's garden. "Love you choti nani," the actor-singer wrote alongside the picture.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. The couple named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The duo shared the news of the baby's arrival with a joint statement that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan, and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra