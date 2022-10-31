Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement Ahead Of India Visit With Daughter, 'It's Her First...'

It has been almost three years since actor Priyanka Chopra has been to India. Following several hiccups including the pandemic and welcoming her daughter through surrogacy, the actor is now all set to visit India with family. Elated upon her visit with her daughter to the country, the actor shared pictures on social media.

For those unknown, this would be her daughter Malti's first trip to India after she was born in January this year through surrogacy. To announce her trip to India, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared her excitement about homecoming.

Priyanka Chopra shares excitement of visiting India after 3 years

She shared a picture of her boarding pass to update fans on her travel plan that mentioned Mumbai as her destination. "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years," she wrote. This would be her first trip to India after the Covid pandemic. Priyanka was expected to come home in April this year, Hindustan Times quoted Travel+ Leisure who stated that Priyanka was expected to visit India in April, however, later her plans got disrupted.

"My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India. Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel," she had told the travel magazine then.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur. They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January. The couple stayed at home in LA during the pandemic before resuming work-related travel post a decline in the cases.

Meanwhile, upon her visit, fans are curious to know more about her Bollywood project plans and an update on her highly anticipated film Jee Lee Zara where Priyanka shall be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Apart from his film, the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline. She has two Hollywood films: It's All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things. She will also be making her OTT debut with Russo Brothers' show, Citadel.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra