Priyanka Chopra Shares Fashion Secrets: From Street Style To Hairdo

Priyanka Chopra has always served spectacular looks whether on the red carpet or off it. In an interview with Vogue Australia, the actor sat down and spilt a few of her secrets. Many of the secrets she shared were to do with her fashion and style. Read on to know Priyanka Chopra’s mantra - from having good hair to sporting an effortlessly put-together look that makes her stand out in all circumstances.

Priyanka Chopra's style secret

The first question that Priyanka Chopra was asked dealt with the secret behind her hair. She replied saying, “I have a really important relationship with my hair. If I have a good hair day, I feel like I am having a good day. So I try to get scalp massages or at least do a scalp massage every week. I need a great hydrating hair mask once a week but other than that, I keep it pretty simple. A good shampoo and conditioner go a long way”. Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her brand of shampoo and conditioner which she swore by.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest interview also had her sharing the secret behind her makeup. Chopra said she kept it simple when it came to makeup. “My everyday makeup does not take me long at all. It takes me five, or maybe ten minutes max. When it comes to my makeup and hair, a great lip tint or lip stain which feels natural but at the same time gives you a little bit of a boost, I think is key to my everyday makeup. I don’t like having too much on my face like foundation and stuff, but I just like something that would keep everything even”.

Talking about her day to day street style, Chopra revealed that her style was mostly based on comfort. She said, “I need to feel comfortable but usually I’m well turned out. I do that by wearing sets. It's really easy you know, you wear a monochromatic set and people think you have really made an effort but actually, you didn’t”.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

