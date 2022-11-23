Priyanka Chopra Shares First Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Marie's Face, Showers Love On Her

Priyanka Chopra often treats fans with glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and has finally shared a picture revealing the little one's face partially. The Citadel actor posted a photo where Malti Marie was seen sleeping with a warm, fuzzy cap covering her eyes, while the lower half of her face was visible. The photo has been widely shared on Chopra's fan accounts, with fans gushing over her 'beautiful' baby.

Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie's face

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 23, Priyanka shared a photo of Malti leaning towards one side in a stroller, enjoying her nap. Malti's pacifier and toys were also kept next to her. Gushing over her daughter, Priyanka wrote, "I mean...(heart eyes and heart emoticon)." Take a look.

The photo was posted on various fan accounts, with netizens dropping comments like, "Awwe finally ...such a pretty kiddo," Malti Marie so beautiful I just love her," among other things. Another eagle-eyed netizen mentioned, "If you look at her closely, she got Nick’s lips."

Just days before, Priyanka shared a cute family picture alongside Malti and Nick Jonas, as she reunited with them in LA following her India visit. In the candid glimpse, she was seen cuddling their daughter as Nick looked on. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Home" followed by a trail of emoticons.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will start production next year. She also has the series Citadel with Richard Madden in the pipeline. The Russo Brothers-backed show will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka will also be seen in the Hollywood project Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)