Priyanka Chopra Shares First Pic With Malti: Anushka Sharma, Lilly Singh & More Send Love

It was in January when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas released a joint statement announcing the arrival of their baby girl into the world. The overjoyed couple shared they welcomed a baby via surrogacy and requested fans for privacy to enjoy the special time and stay more focused on family. Now, on the special occasion of Mother's Day 2022, the Baywatch fame took to social media to share the first glimpse of their little munchkin, thereby leaving fans rejoiced.

After embracing parenthood, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have their private life away from the limelight to maintain the privacy of their child. Going by the same, the new mother masked the face of her little girl with an adorable heart emoticon to protect her identity. However, as soon as Priyanka's Mother's Day post surfaced online, it sent social media abuzz. Several prominent faces from Hollywood and Bollywood took to the comment section of the post to congratulate the power couple.

Priyanka Chopra receives love from Lilly Singh, Anushka Sharma

When the post caught the attention of her close friend Lilly Singh, she dropped a slew of heart emoticons in the comment section as she wrote, "Love Yoo". Meanwhile, Elizabeth Chambers who couldn't control her excitement said, "Love her already and amazed by your strength every single day. Happy Mother’s Day, P!". Chopra's The Matrix: Resurrections co-actor Jessica Henwick and Gisele Bundchen were among the others who sent tremendous love to the family.

Sister and actor Parineeti Chopra was emotional upon seeing the cute family photo. To express her joy, she penned a lengthy heart-warming note for the new parents, claiming that she's all set to spoil her firstborn. Parineeti wrote, "Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her".

Anushka Sharma, who is known for going to extreme lengths to protect her baby Vamika, sent her blessing to the new mom and her baby. She wrote, "Lots of love to you strong Mumma! And love and blessings to the little one". Preity Zinta was overjoyed to learn Chopra's baby is finally home. She articulated, "So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug n loads of love always". Ranveer Singh, Anushka Dandekar, Sonam Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta were among the many who blessed Chopra's family with lots of happiness and love.

Previously, TMZ confirmed that Chopra's baby girl's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, it isn't confirmed by Chopra as of yet. In the sweet caption of her Mother's Day post, the actor referred to her baby girl as 'MM'. She concluded her lengthy emotion by expressing, " Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai Masi for MMs fit!".

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@anushkasharma/@lilly