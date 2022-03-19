The colourful festival of Holi brought joy to the gloomy lives of many celebs. Bollywood celebs celebrated the special day with their families and close friends. From splashing water on each other to smearing faces of people with colours, our B-town celebs left no stones unturned to celebrate the festival on a grand note. Many of them took to their social media handles to shares glimpses of the festival.

Joining the list is the Global icon, Priyanka Chopra who may be away from her country but is still connected to her roots and traditions. From Diwali to Christmas, The Matrix Resurrections star celebrates every festival with her husband Nick Jonas with great zeal and enthusiasm. Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle and treated fans with a series of pictures and videos giving them a close insight into their 'desi' Holi bash.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Holi 2022

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into her joyous Holi celebrations. The couple made the most of this festival in the US with their friends and family members joining in. In the first video, the much-loved duo is seen having some crazy moments where they are applying colours on each other's faces. They also shared a sweet romantic moment with each other, where Priyanka is seen planting a sweet kiss on Nick. In one of the pictures, the former beauty queen was seen having some fun time with her friends as they were all drenched in Holi colours. Another pic featured the desi girl relaxing near the poolside. Priyanka also shared an adorable selfie with Nick.

Sharing the post, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor captioned it as, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you both😍" while another wrote, "I love you @priyankachopra the way you represent our culture♥️♥️ u are the cutest ♥️♥️"

Nick Jonas shares glimpses of Holi 2022 celebrations

Nick Jonas took to his social media and shared a fun video in which he is seen having a great time with his family and friends. Nick is also seen enjoying some delicious food. Priyanka Chopra on the other hand was seen having a fun time splashing colours with a Holi water gun. Sharing the 'lit Holi' glimpses, Nick captioned the post as "Happy Holi!"

Take a look at the post -

Image: Instagram@priyankachopra