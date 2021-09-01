Priyanka Chopra Shares Funny 'chulbule Moments' Video With Rajkummar Rao On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, which was filled with outpouring wishes from celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and others. The phenomenal actor's career spans over a decade after he made his debut with 2010's Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Among several wishes from fans and celebrities, one that stood out was by his The White Tiger co-star Priyanka Chopra, who shared a goofy throwback video with Rao.

Priyanka Chopra shares 'Chulbule' times with Rajkummar Rao

The National Award-winning actor was wished by the Baywatch star, who gave the audiences a glimpse of the duo's friendly bond in a hilarious banter, where they can be seen bursting into fits of laughter while discussing Priyanka's favourite flavour of Hajmola candy and the delicious Paan. Rajkummar can be seen teasing Chopra in the throwback video, which seems to have been recorded during their time on Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, which was released earlier this year. She captioned her story" Happy Birthday Raj! Here's to more Chulbule moments with you" and added laughing emojis.

Wishes Pour in from celebrities on Rajkummar's birthday

Among other wishes from the Indian film industry members, the Stree actor's girlfriend Patralekha penned a heartfelt message on his special day. She posted an adorable photo, where the duo can be seen lost in each other as they strike a pose in a beautiful background adorned with pink flowers. She praised Rao for his outstanding performance in every role he portrays, wishing he continues to do so. She also called him a 'rock solid' support for her in this 'difficult period'. She concluded it with a Hindi line "बाक़ी बातें इन्स्टग्रैम पर नहीं घर पर❤️" (Rest of the conversations at home, not on the internet).

Apart from her, Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-actors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana wished the actor on his special day. Sonam Kapoor, who starred with him on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also wished the actor as she uploaded a story from the duo's movie's promotion. Wishing him, she wrote," Happy happy birthday Raj. Here's hoping your next trip around the sun has a lot of happiness and love in store for you! Big hug!." Anushka Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana were also among others sending good wishes for the actor. On the work front, Rajkummar will be seen in projects like Hum Do Humare Do, Badhaai Do and more.

(IMAGE- RAJKUMAR_RAO/ INSTAGRAM)