Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Dubai's Skyline; Says 'so Happy To Be Back'

Priyanka Chopra is seemingly wearing her travelling shoes as the actor has been moving from country to country in the past few months. After shooting for Citadel in Spain, having dinner with friends in Rome and celebrating Diwali at her Los Angeles home, the Quantico star is now spending some time in Dubai. The actor recently shared how she was delighted to be in Dubai.

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Dubai's skyline. The video had buildings lit up all over Dubai with a glimpse of the world's highest skyscraper Burj Khalifa. The actor added the song One Night in Dubai by Arash. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "So happy to be back (red heart)." However, the actor did not reveal why she was visiting the city.

Priyanka's Diwali celebration in the US

For the past few days, Priyanka Chopra was celebrating Diwali, from pre to post festive bashes. The actor began celebrating the Festival of Lights with a pre-Diwali party hosted by Mindy Kaling. Priyanka wore a silver Lehenga to the party with a heavy necklace. Sharing a few snaps from the evening, the actor thanked the host and wrote, "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre-Diwali celebration."

On the occasion of Diwali, Priyanka Chopra performed Pooja for Goddess Lakshmi with her husband, Nick Jonas, at her LA home. The actor also threw a Diwali party with Nick Jonas and invited several Hollywood stars. Sharing a series of photos from the evening, the Citadel star mentioned it was her first Diwali at her LA home. She wrote, "Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full."

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra is a busy actor with several projects in her pipeline. The actor will soon star in the spy thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. She will also be featured in The Matrix: Resurrection and Text For You. After The White Tiger, the actor will star in another Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

