Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her First Trip To NYC With Daughter Malti Marie; See Pic

After vacationing in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her husband Nick Jonas, family and friends, Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying some mother-daughter time with her little one Malti Marie in New York City. The actor had flown to the Big Apple to address the UN General Assembly as a representative of UNICEF. However, the actor seemingly took out time to be with her daughter and enjoy the skyline of the city.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are keeping their daughter away from social media and the paparazzi. However, they often share pictures of their daughter, without revealing her face, on Instagram. Recently, the Quantico star took to her official IG handle to share two pictures with Malti. In the photos, the actor could be seen sitting in a window donning a multi-coloured outfit, while resting on her lap. In the caption, the 40-year-old wrote, "Our first trip to the big (apple)," and added an evil eye emoji.

Many Bollywood divas, including Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Sonali Bendre, showered the mother-daughter duo with their love. Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev also reacted to the post and wrote, "Best accessory in life." On the other hand, Ranveer Singh commented with a series of red heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly

Priyanka Chopra shared some glimpses from the UN conference held in New York on her Insatgram handle. The actor also shared some clips from her address at the UNGA. In her address, the Matrix: Resurrections star reflected several problems that the world is facing, such as poverty, hunger, displacement, climate change and more. She also shared smiles with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, poet Amanda Gorman and more.

Sharing the clips and pictures from the conference, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause."

"At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG’s a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today," she added.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra