Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Mother-daughter Time With Malti As They Head To NYC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make one of the most adored celebrity couples. The two always make sure to support each other and celebrate every occasion. While the couple recently celebrated Nick Jonas' 30th birthday in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their friends and family, Priyanka Chopra is now seemingly headed to New York City for some mother-daughter time with Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have managed to keep their daughter away from social media and the paparazzi and they often drop cute pictures of Malti Marie with her face hidden. Recently, the Quantico star took to her Instagram stories to share a cute picture of Malti Marie, who was seated in a baby car seat. The actor's daughter was seen dressed in pink and also wore pink shoes. Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra revealed she was leaving for NYC as she wrote, "big (apple) here we come."

After dating for a few years, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot back in 2018. The couple had two weddings as they paid homage to both their traditions. Earlier in January, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogacy and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra pens a special birthday note for Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently flew to Scottsdale, Arizona, to celebrate Jonas' 30th birthday. The couple had a golf-themed party with their friends and family, all dressed in white. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses of the party in a photo montage. Sharing the clip, the Citadel star wrote, "Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas." She further expressed how she enjoyed her husband's birthday and wrote, "This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy. @scottsdalenational you are our home away from home."

The actor thanked everyone involved in pulling off the birthday celebration and wrote, "I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man. Bob and Renee your grace is obvious in how your team looks after us. Keisha, Shaun, chef Mel Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom, Reggie, Chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!"

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra