Global star Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her vacations with her husband Nick Jonas. From playing golf to baseball matches, Priyanka accompanies her husband on most of his outings. Recently, The Matrix Resurrections actor took to her social media handle and treated fans with glimpses of their day on the field. But what caught netizens' attention was Nick Jonas' unmissable reaction to the post.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics of her golfing session with Nick Jonas

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent their day golfing in Arizona. The Bajirao Mastani actor took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the same. In the first pic, the former beauty queen is seen standing on the green field against the sun in a black and white printed mini pencil skirt with a cropped buttoned-down top along with white shoes. She also wore glasses and statement hoop earrings.

In the next photo, Nick Jonas is seen on a golf cart with Daren Kagasoff and Christo Ganter standing beside him. Whereas, the other photo featured Priyanka with her friend Cavanaugh James as the two posed for a sweet selfie. The Mary Kom actor also shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post as "It was a good day (red heart and flag emoji) @pxg."

As soon as the pictures came online, fans' flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "#priyankachopra Very Beautiful look," another wrote, "You always look gorgeous 😍" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons. Nick Jonas too couldn't resist reacting and dropped a comment. Nick wrote, "Why are you so hot?!"

Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Nick Jonas from her beach date

A few days ago, the Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her outing with Nick Jonas. The couple visited a beach. In the first pic, Nick is seen holding his lady love's hand as he poses amidst the beautiful scenic location of a beach. In the rest of the photos, we can see the stars enjoying some peaceful time walking on the beach. Sharing the pics, the Baywatch actor captioned the post as "What dreams are made of..(multiple emoticons)."

