Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Soul Sunday' As She Roams In LA With Girls & Pups

Priyanka Chopra is seemingly living her best life in Los Angeles with her family and friends. The actor, who enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 76 million, often shares glimpses of her daily life with her friends. She recently gave a sneak peek into a day out with her girl gang and pet dogs as she wandered on the streets of LA and took some shopping stops.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a series of pictures featuring her girl gang and pet dogs. In the photos, the actor could be seen wearing a rose pink coloured co-ord set which had a jacket and a pair of shorts. She tied her hair in two braids and completed her look with a pair of white shoes and a handbag. In the photos, Priyanka posed with her longtime stylist Divya Jyoti, her friend Akari and her three dogs - a German Shepherd named Gino, Chihuahua Diana, and a Husky named Panda. The post also had some pictures featuring the Quantico star's goofy side and a shopping stop. Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it "Soul Sunday with the girls.And pups."

A day ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of her jamming in her car to Ludacris' song Get Out Da Way. Priyanka went for a no-makeup look and wore a white shirt in the video. She tied her hair in a messy bun and accessorised her look with a golden chain and a pair of earrings. The Matrix: Resurrections star also shared a sunkissed selfie from the car and wrote, "Just here.. Gettin’ thru," in the caption. Her fans complimented her for her no-makeup look.

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra has a series of films and shows in the pipeline. The actor, who was last seen playing the role of Sati in the fourth instalment of the Matrix series Matrix: Resurrections, will now star in the forthcoming drama Text For You. She also has an Amazon Prime Video show Citadel in her kitty. Ending Things, the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa and a film adaptation of Secret Daughter are more of her projects.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra