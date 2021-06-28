Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Sunday’s OOTD' As She Wishes 'Happy Pride'

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest post on her verified social media handle gives a glimpse of her Sunday OOTD (outfit of the day). Interestingly, in a multiple-pictures post, Priyanka can be seen sporting an all-white look from the shelves of the international clothing brand Aeron. She was seen wearing a white asymmetric high turtleneck top with a double-slit skirt. Her top featured an Asymmetric neckline and a structured knit with horizontal stripes.

Meanwhile, her ankle-length bodycon knit skirt also had asymmetric slits on the front and the back. To amp up her monotone look, the actor also opted for a few pieces of jewellery, including a pair of prism mirror hoop earrings, a golden bracelet, a wristwatch, and multiple rings. Meanwhile, keeping her makeup subtle, the Dostana actor went for brown nude lip shade. Instagramming her snaps, she wrote a short caption, which read, "Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride!".

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her Sunday OOTD

Within a couple of hours, the Aitraaz actor's latest Instagram post managed to garner over 800k double-taps and is still counting. On the other hand, the comments section of her post was flooded with numerous emoticons, including red-heart, heart-eye and fire. A verified social media handle showered love on the actor as she commented, "J’adore" while American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II exclaimed "Caaaasual".

A peek into Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Interestingly, the Bajirao Mastani actor had a belated celebration for her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday at her New York restaurant, Sona, on Saturday. Priyanka's mother Madhu turned a year older on June 16. On the special day, Chopra had shared a post to virtually extend birthday wishes to her mom.

In the video, the 38-year-old actor wrote, "My mother was a combination of intellect and allure".The conclusion of her note in the video read, "Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes". In the comments section, many of Priyanka's cotemporaries wrote birthday wishes for her mother; her Krrish co-star Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza and Sonali Bendre, are a few to name.

