Global star Priyanka Chopra is surely a huge fan of Bollywood's classic songs and never fails to express her love for them. The actor was recently seen jamming to some Hindi tracks while taking some time for herself in the pool. She shared some glimpses of her self-care hours and also asked her fans if they could guess which songs she was listening to.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos and videos from her self-care session. In the clips, the Matrix: Resurrection star could be seen having some alone time in a swimming pool while jamming to some Bollywood classic songs. She shared snippets of five songs and asked her fans to guess which they were. She wrote, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self-care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments." She also added several hashtags, including "desi girl," "90s music" and "pool day." At last, the actor also shared a mirror selfie in which she could be seen sporting a black coloured bikini with black sunglasses.

Many of the actor's fans reacted to her post and also tried to guess the songs. The songs that Priyanka was listening to were all Hindi classics - Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Baahon Mein Chale Aa, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein and Bin Tere Sanam. Author and film writer Mushtaq Shiekh reacted to the post and wrote, "Hahahaha the playlist forever groovy!" Priyanka's fans also showered her with love via the comment section. While one of them wrote, "this woman just doesn't age. Skin is glowing. Pure perfection" while another penned, "PC you are stunning."

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix: Resurrections and impressed the global audience with her acting skills. She now has a long lineup of films and shows in her kitty. She will soon be seen in the spy thriller series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things, a movie adaptation of Secret Daughter and a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa are some more of her upcoming projects.

