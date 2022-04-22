Priyanka Chopra Shares Her 40th Birthday Plans; 'I Hope I Have Sand Between My Toes'

The year 2022 is indeed a special year for new mom Priyanka Chopra as the actor has embarked on a new chapter of her life. The much-loved pair Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy a few months ago on their social media handle.

The 39-year-old actor, who is currently embracing her motherhood journey will be ringing into her 40th birthday in July. Ahead of her birthday, recently the global star opened up about her plans for the special day.

Priyanka Chopra on her birthday plans with Nick Jonas

In a recent interaction with Travel and Leisure, when asked about her plans for her 40th birthday celebration, the actor dropped hints about how she wants to ring into her big day. Further, The Matrix Resurrections star stated that this year has been a life-changing year for her.

“I don't know what we're going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other's birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in. Also, I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40,” Chopra said.

She further talked about how excited she is about her future.

“I am curious about where my career will take me, my life will take me. I'm at a place where I feel like I'm at the precipice of change and I'm ready to accept it and receive it,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Nick Jonas from her beach date

A few days ago, the global star took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into her outing with Nick Jonas. The couple visited a beach. In the first pic, Nick is seen holding his lady love's hand as he poses amidst the beautiful scenic location of a beach. The next picture featured Priyanka holding some colourful stones in her hand. In the rest of the photos, we can see the stars enjoying some peaceful time walking on the beach. Sharing the pics, the Baywatch actor captioned the post as "What dreams are made of..(multiple emoticons)."

Take a look at her post:

(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)