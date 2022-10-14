Priyanka Chopra Shares Karwa Chauth Celebrations In LA, Shows Mehendi With Nick's Initials

Despite staying in the US for years, actor Priyanka Chopra is quite attached to her Indian roots. The actor who never leaves any stone unturned to dwell in any Indian festive fervour recently gave a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebrations in Los Angeles. The actor celebrated the festival with her husband Nick Jonas.

This year, the festival will be quite special for the couple as they shall be celebrating it for the first time after welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. The Sky is Pink star gave a sneak peek into the celebrations with a picture on her Instagram stories while flaunting her mehendi design.

Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth celebrations

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her mehendi design which had Nick Jonas' initials, NJ, along with a heart symbol written with henna on her palms. She captioned the story and wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating."

For those unknown, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. After the Sucker singer had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday, while vacationing in London, the two got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Ahead of the celebrations on Thursday, the actor shared a picture on her now-deleted Instagram story where she can be seen all decked up in a yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse for a traditional event in LA. She had written, “Sari, sari nights. Thanks, Mannara for my sari!” Her cousin-actor Mannara Chopra shared Priyanka’s photo on her Instagram. Mannara captioned it, “This colour is meant for you Mimi didi (Priyanka). Elegant, graceful, and beautiful look. Sending you one in hot pink before Diwali.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty including It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. She will also star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra