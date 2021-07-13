Priyanka Chopra Shares Old Pics To Wish Mother-in-law On B'day, Says 'blessed To Have You'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and penned adorable birthday wishes for her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Priyanka shared throwback pictures with a special message to wish her on the special day. The throwback pictures are from the time when the two ladies had spent wonderful moments together. In one of the pictures, the two can be seen sitting at a table and posing for the camera while the other shows them dressed in matching white shirts.

Priyanka Chopra pens sweet birthday wishes for mother-in-law

While captioning the post and extending her warm wishes to her mother-in-law, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!" Apart from her mother-in-law, the Sky is Pink actress even penned beautiful birthday wishes for her brother Siddharth. She shared a childhood picture with her brother from the beaches while wishing him. The other picture showed their mother Madhu Chopra along with Siddharth. “Dearest Sid, Happybirthdayy!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you, Nick & Didi.” Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter,” she added.

The Jonas brothers also took to their social media platforms to wish their mother on her birthday. Nick Jonas and his brother Joe wished Denise on social media and shared photos. Nick wrote, “Happy birthday, Mom! Love you.” Priyanka, who is back in London after a short trip to the US, was spotted at the recently concluded Wimbledon over the weekend. The Quantico star was spotted along with Natasha Poonawalla as they watched the Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.

