Priyanka Chopra Shares Pic Of Nick Jonas With Her Lipstick Stain; Says ‘Miss You’

The White Tiger actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to share a picture of her husband Nick Jonas with a mark of her love on him. The post came after, recently, Priyanka dedicated a 'Husband appreciation' post on her Instagram to the American pop singer on the night of the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Check out Priyanka Chopra's special Instagram post for her husband.

Priyanka Chopra 'missed' Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are famous for flaunting their relationship online, from sharing pictures together to dedicating long appreciation posts for each other. This time, the 38-year-old actress, uploaded her husband's picture with an evident lipstick stain on his head. She wrote in the caption, 'My lipstick on his fade' and that she missed him already with a heart emoji.

Netizens' reaction to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

Fans were quick to react to the special post made by the actress as American actor Jonathan Tucker cheekily remarked that he would hold Nick Jonas while she is gone. Several fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis while some fans commented about how much they loved the couple's chemistry. One fan wrote under the post that she would meet him soon while another fan swooned over the couple writing 'Love is best described by them'.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' flaunting their love online

The actress took to her social media on the night of the BBMAs to profess her love for Nick Jonas as she shared a picture of them embracing each other backstage of the Awards night. Writing a lengthy caption for Nick, Priyanka expressed her love and admiration for him in the post writing, 'Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence!' She also complimented the singer for his hosting stint at the Awards night.

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas also took to Instagram to express his opinions on hosting the BBMAs and how Priyanka helped her overcome his injuries, after being injured on a bike accident. Recently, the couple took the initiative to raise money for the covid crisis in India by launching a fundraiser together. The initiative was much appreciated by the country and was a major success.

