Global sensation Priyanka Chopra shed light on the plight of the people of Kenya after the water and hunger crisis is looming large in the nation. The actor, who is also a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights, visited the drought-hit regions in Kenya to understand the ground-level problems.

For those unversed, the drought in Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Lands continued to deepen, with malnutrition rising in many of the hardest-hit counties. As per Reliefweb, three out of ten sub-counties surveyed (Turkana North, Turkana South, and Marsabit North Horr) in June and July had global acute malnutrition (GAM) rates.

Priyanka Chopra visits drought hit Kenya

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a video while giving a glimpse of the children who are on the brink of starvation because of the drought and the unavailability of mandatory resources. To understand the climate crisis, Priyanka who is also a mother to a small daughter, explained how she is affected by the atrocities faced by the people in Kenya.

The actor highlighted some of the problems and even showed the sincere efforts of the UN to save every small life. "Children are starving to death and millions are on the brink of starvation. This is the face of the climate crisis, and here in Kenya, it’s happening right now. But, there is hope and there are solutions. Over the next few days, I’ll be showing @unicef’s immense efforts happening on the ground to save lives. But in order to reverse this unprecedented crisis, money is desperately needed to ensure the good work continues."

Following this, the actor also reached out to her friends and followers for their help in whatever way they can to save every precious soul from these harsh conditions. "please click the link in my bio and donate. In the words of Licbeg Kisika, a teacher I met today who is struggling to fund the school he runs in Sopel village with UNICEF, “What you think is small, is small that I don’t have. I have donated and I hope you will too," she concluded.

Previously, the 40-year-old star voiced her support to women protesting in Iran over anti-hijab row. The Citadel actor headed to her Instagram and stated how women in Iran and other parts of the world are raising their voices for a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini. Giving a shoutout to women who have been showing immense 'courage' to 'challenge the patriarchal establishment,' knowing that they are risking their lives, Priyanka went on to state, "It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves."

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra