Priyanka Chopra Shares Reunion Pic With Her Furry Companion, Nick Jonas Reacts

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a very adorable picture of herself with her dog Panda on Saturday, July 3. In the picture, Priyanka is seen spending some quality time with her furry companions Diana, Panda and Gino. She is seen seated on a white-colored fluffy couch, sporting a blue tee, with messy hair and blushing with happiness as she holds her pet pooch in her arms.

Reunion with furry friends

Priyanka Chopra, who is an avid dog lover, shared the picture and captioned it as "Reunion #quarantinelife", fans have been showering her post with love. Celebrity followers, including her husband Nick Jonas and more than nine lakh fans, have liked the post since it went online. One Instagram user wrote, "Love you, You are forever my inspiration! Wish to be like you someday!!". A second fan commented, "Beautiful smile". A third person wrote, "Mam, you are looking gorgeous". Some dropped heart emoji while others dropped fire emoticon. A fourth user complimented, "So adorable". While a fifth fan wrote, "Lovely".

A couple of days ago, the Baystar actor shared a post in which she was seen spending quality time with her friends and family in Ohio, USA. Sharing a series of photos, she thanked the place and her family member for the wonderful time they spent together. She also visited her newly opened restaurant 'Sona' in New York and treated fans with a few glimpses from the get-together. Priyanka enjoys a massive fan following on social media and stays connected to fans through her posts.

On the professional front, The White Tiger actor has recently returned from the USA as she was busy shooting her upcoming series, Citadel. She was last seen in the 2021 film The White Tiger, starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film received critical acclaims and was nominated for the best-adapted screenplay in the 93rd Academy Awards.

Priyanka has a string of upcoming projects like Citadel and Matrix 4. She will also appear in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in too.

