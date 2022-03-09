Last Updated:

'To those who fought the fight' | Priyanka Chopra Shares Stories Of 'incredible Women' On Women's Day 'who Serve The World'

Recently, on the account of International Women's day, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram & shared some motivating stories of brave women across the world

The Russia-Ukraine war is currently a major global concern. It has been around two weeks since Ukraine has been fighting for its land. Nearly 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland and are seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. In this alarming situation, several celebrities have been raising their voice of support while reacting to the terrifying situations in Ukraine.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is very active when it comes to voicing her opinion on issues related to human welfare. She has been at the forefront when it comes to being vocal about the situation of terror among the Ukrainians. The global star has expressed her concern over the Russia-Ukraine War multiple times. Recently, on account of International Women's day, the global star took to her Instagram handle and shared some incredible stories of women from Ukraine and other parts of the world who inspired her. She also thanked them for their 'tireless dedication.'

Priyanka Chopra shares stories of 'incredible women' on International Women's Day 2022

The entire world celebrated International Women's day 2022 on 8th March. The universal event honours and celebrates women's struggles for equality. It also aims to highlight the achievements of women across the globe. A lot of celebrities took to their social media handles to dedicate special posts for the inspirational women of their life. The latest entry in the list is actor Priyanka Chopra, who recently took to her Instagram handle and shared inspirational stories of some of the brave women in the world.

The post started with a note that read, "TO THE WOMEN BEFORE ME THAT FOUGHT THE FIGHT, I THANK YOU. TO THE WOMEN AFTER ME, I WILL CONTINUE THAT FIGHT."Then it starts with some motivating stories of those women who are working day and night for the welfare of society. Sharing the post, Priyanka penned a heartwarming caption, the former beauty queen wrote "They rose from amongst us, for the world, to serve the world. On a day meant to honour women around the world, I wanted to showcase some incredible women whose stories inspire me. These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world. I thank you for your tireless dedication. I wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay ❤️"

