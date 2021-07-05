Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pic With Her 'firework' Nick To Celebrate Fourth Of July

Actress Priyanka Chopra who recently reunited with her husband and family in the USA for a short while is back in London and is missing the July 4 celebrations in the US. As the United States celebrated its 245th Independence Day on July 4, Priyanka Chopra picked an adorable throwback photo with Nick and recalled spending the year watching ‘fireworks.’ Priyanka shared an unseen picture with Nick from a family barbeque dinner as the two looked adorable while embracing each other.

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture to celebrate Fourth of July

While Priyanka recently made her way back to New York, the actress has now returned to London to complete her pending professional commitments. Priyanka shared an old picture celebrating the Fourth of July with Nick Jonas, who spent the holiday on July 4 watching a baseball game in Cleveland, Ohio. "Happy 4th of July! #throwback," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption and called Nick her "firework" while sharing the photo that appears to be from their Fourth of July celebrations from 2018.

The actress is making the most of her time in London. The global sensation previously took to Instagram and shared a snippet from her lazy Sunday morning in London. Her snippet included sipping on a glass of chilled fruit punch and chilling with her pet dogs. The actress shared an adorable snap with her three pet dogs, Panda, Gino, and Diana. A couple of days ago, Priyanka posted a picture from her "quarantine life" in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, in which she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Oscars 2021 but Anthony Hopkins' The Father, competing in the same category, won the award. She is currently busy filming Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico and directed by The Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 and a budding comedy show by Mindy Kaling.

IMAGE: AP

