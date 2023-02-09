Malti Marie Looks Adorable In Unseen Photos From Priyanka-Nick's Aspen Holiday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently holidaying in Aspen along with their daughter, Malti Marie. The actress took to social media and gave a sneak peek into her holiday. She shared a slideshow of their pictures showcasing the time they spent in the snow-clad fields.

In one of the pictures, the Quantico actress can be seen holding Malti Marie in her arms. In another photo, the little munchkin can be seen playing with her toys. Yet another glimpse showed a blurred face of Malti Marie. She looked cute in a co-ord set teamed with a big hat.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: "Hold your loved ones close."

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also shared a series of pictures on his social media handle wherein the couple can be seen enjoying their time in Aspen, Colorado. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote: "Aspen photo dump."

Check out the post below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal Mati Marie's face

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where they revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face for the first time. This was the first-ever time their daughter made a public appearance. Her photos went viral in no time. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing an all-white attire teamed with silver boots and a white headband.

Nick Jonas' heartwarming shoutout to Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

Nick Jonas was recently honoured with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. While accepting the award, he gave a shout-out to his wife Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends," he said.