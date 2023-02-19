Priyanka Chopra Shares UNSEEN Photos With Daughter Malti Marie; Nick Jonas Makes Cameo

Priyanka Chopra is having an amazing time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Sunday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a pair of pictures of herself with Malti and captioned it, "Days like this" with a red heart emoji.

In the pictures, Priyanka could be seen clicking a selfie with her adorable daughter, whose face she recently revealed. In the other picture, Priyanka can be seen hiding her daughter's face with her hands and clicking a selfie. The picture also featured Nick Jonas' arms.

Priyanka and her daughter could be seen in two different outfits in both the pictures. Within a few minutes, the actor's post was flooded with comments and likes.

Malti Marie's first media appearance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January last year via surrogacy. The couple recently revealed their daughter's face to the world at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony, weeks after Malti's first birthday. The event was attended by Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. They were accomapnied by their wives Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

More about Priyanka and Nick relationship

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in late July, 2018. The couple tied the knot on December 1 the same year. They had a multi-day wedding in Jodhpur. They first had a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a white wedding.

The couple's wedding was attended by their close family and friends from the industry.