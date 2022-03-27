Priyanka Chopra has added several international feathers in her career's hat over the years. The actor has not only paved the way for Indian artists hoping to make a career in Hollywood but has also introduced the Indian culture to a broader audience. A part of her embracing her Indian roots while being in the US is her restaurant Sona, situated in the heart of New York City. The actor recently celebrated one year anniversary of her Indian-themed restaurant and highlighted how a venture that she started to introduce modern India to the world has now become a fun and cool hangout spot in the heart of NYC.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra recently looked back to the time she had just launched her restaurant Sona in NYC. The actor shared a video filled with pictures of Sona and penned a heartfelt note of how she cannot be more proud to own an Indian cuisine restaurant in the US. The actor wrote, "What started for me as another way to introduce modern India to the west, turned into an incredibly fun, cool, and awesome spot in the heart of NYC where you can let your hair down and explore culinary delights and cocktails that are so synonymous with us. As Sona turns a year old today, I couldn’t be more proud."

She further gave a shoutout to her partners and the dedicated team of her restaurant, who has been delivering excellence consistently for the past year. She wrote, "My partners @maneeshkgoyal, @harinayak @davidrabin8 and the dedicated incredible team at @sonanewyork have turned their talent and passion into consistently delivering excellence and making your experience at Sona as timeless as India herself." "My Heart (and stomach) is full. Here’s to many, many more!" the actor added.

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra has a series of films and shows in her kitty. The actor, who was last seen in The Matrix; Resurrections, will now star in the forthcoming romance drama, Text For You. She also has an Amazon Prime Video show Citadel in the pipeline. Ending Things, a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa and a film adaptation of Secret Daughter are more of her upcoming projects.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra