Priyanka Chopra Shares Video To Celebrate Pride Month, Reveals What Love Means To Her

In the month of June that marks the celebrations of Pride Month, several celebrities from across the globe are sending in their wishes to the LGBTQIA+ community while cheering for them. The recent star to join the league was global sensation Priyanka Chopra who took to Instagram and shared a video. The video was with a rainbow theme wishing the community and showering them with love.

Priyanka Chopra shares celebratory wishes for Pride Month



To take it a notch higher, the actress in the video defined what love means to her and according to her, ‘love is powerful.’ She also wished her fans a "Happy Pride Month". Priyanka is seen smiling as she posted the sun-kissed video. She captioned the post, "Love is….Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see! #HappyPrideMonth" followed by pride-themed heart emojis. Several celebs, as well as fans, poured love taking to the comments section. YouTuber Lilly Singh wrote, "Yayayayya!! Thanks Didi x." Screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh and actor Zareen Khan dropped a bunch of emojis. A fan wrote, "So very beautiful." Another said, "Lovely Priyanka." A third commented, "beautiful girl I see ever."

Pride Month is that time of the year were a bevy of stars come together to lend their support to the LGBTQIA+ community. It was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when former US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month for the community. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is one of the celebrities along with 29 others to sign an open letter by the UNICEF, asking G7 countries to donate 20 per cent of their vaccines to countries that require it urgently. The letter stated that the upcoming G7 Summit will be a vital opportunity to ensure that vaccines are able to reach the "vulnerable populations" across the world. On the professional front, the actress is currently staying in London to complete her pending work commitments. She will next be seen in Citadel, Text For You, an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, and Matrix 4.

IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/Instagram/Unsplash



