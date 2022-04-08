Priyanka Chopra Shells Out Major 'desi' Vibes As She Poses In Salwar Kurta; See Pics

While the fans could not get over Priyanka Chopra's delightful glimpses of her Sunday afternoon which she spent playing a baseball match with her husband, Nick Jonas, and other close ones, she recently dropped in a bunch of yet another set of vibrant pictures of herself on social media leaving her fans astonished.

Priyanka Chopra is among the iconic actors who has been a significant part of some of the notable Bollywood and other international movies and TV shows namely Quantico, The White Tiger, The Matrix Resurrections, The Sky is Pink, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Barfi!, Fashion, Andaaz and many more.

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her ethnic avatar

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of sun-kissed pictures in which she was seen flaunting her cool poses with sunshine pouring all over her. In the first one, she can be seen sporting a peacock print neon salwar kurta and pairing her desi look with a set of comfy blue footwear and cool sunglasses. As the fans swipe right, the actor can be seen posing with a beautiful smile on her face. In the caption, she wrote, 'When the sun hits just right..'.

The moment Priyanka Chopra's photos surfaced online, the fans took to the comments section and began gushing over her stunning beauty by sharing heart emojis. Some fans also praised her outfit and stated how much they love the colour combination of her dress. On the other hand, some also added heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis in the comments section to depict how she looked stunning and hot in her latest photos. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post depicting her mesmerising sun-kissed pictures.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has other projects in the pipeline, including Text for You alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Russell Tovey. She also has Citadel series, Jee Le Zaraa, in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra