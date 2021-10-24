Priyanka Chopra Shocked At Alec Baldwin's Accident, 'My Heart Goes Out To Halyna's Family'

Alec Baldwin's prop gun accident on the sets of Rust has left the film industry shaken. The bullet fired by him took cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life. Also, it left director Joel Souza extremely injured. While the whole world is shaken by the news, international star Priyanka Chopra recently reacted to the incident.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra extended her heartfelt condolences to the late cinematographer's family. The actor also mentioned she cannot fathom the feelings of those who were present at the accident. She wrote, "I'm so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period." "My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her," she added. Priyanka Chopra is also currently a part of the upcoming spy thriller drama Citadel. The actor performed several stunts on her own and shot some action sequences. She shared photos of herself with eyebrows and head injuries.

More celebs open up on Alec Baldwin case

Earlier, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut also shared her views about the entire incident. The actor reflected on the possibility of accidents on film sets and urged filmmakers to be more sure about action protocol preparation for shoots. Kangana also shared she had had near-death experiences while working on film sets. She wrote, "Today two people were shot on a film set, one of them died immediately... Like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts... Some of them were near-death experiences and mostly it was someone else's carelessness. Many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year."

What happened on the sets of Rust?

Earlier this week, actor Alec Baldwin reportedly fired a prop gun and shot the cinematographer and film director in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The accident took place on the sets of his upcoming film Rust. The cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was immediately airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she was announced dead. Director Joel Souza, who was also injured during the incident, was taken to immediate medical care and is currently being treated.

Image: AP/Instagram/@priyankachopra