Priyanka Chopra Smitten By Nick Jonas As They Gaze At Rainbow, Says 'You're Perfect'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, who recently reunited in London, have been giving fans major couple goals with their oh-so-adorable videos and stories of each other. The singer, who flew down to meet Priyanka, recently took to his Instagram sharing a video of his wife sitting on the deck and gazing at a rainbow. The couple's cosy weekend looks ideal in so many ways as Nick captured his lady love with Frankie Valli’s song Can’t Take My Eyes Off You playing in the background. “She’s cute,” Nick wrote as he captured the Quantico star wearing an oversized white shirt as she turned around to smile at him.

Priyanka, who was awestruck by the affectionate video replied back to Nick saying, “Perfect. You’re just perfect," adding heart-eyes emoji at the end. Have a look.

Priyanka Chopra tells Nick "You’re just perfect"

Priyanka and Nick's pictures never fail to storm the internet as fans love to see the power couple steal some moments of togetherness despite their hectic schedules. Nick's reunion with Priyanka, whose workstation has shifted to London with several projects lined up was adored by fans. “Way beyond cute! Gorgeous,” one said. “Aww what a loving husband,” another added. “You both are cute together,” one user wrote. Others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Only last week, Priyanka shared an adorable picture with Nick where the duo can be seen cuddling as Priyanka held her hubby close and wrote, "He’s home, "along with a heart emoji. She later shared a picture of their feet and captioned it as “Boo,” followed by a heart emoji. For the larger audience, their love story looks straight out of a fairytale.

For the unversed, the couple's love story ranges back to when Nick slid into Priyanka’s DMs, and after a funny, flirty exchange of messages, the two began to see each other seriously. The couple first met at the Met Gala where they appeared together for a designer and later got married in 2018, after a brief courtship period. Nick and Priyanka also celebrated their third year engagement anniversary as they dedicated mushy, heartwarming posts to each other on social media. “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” Priyanka’s post read.

On the work front, Priyanka just wrapped up filming her romantic drama Text For You and is now onto the Amazon Prime series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo brothers.

(IMAGE- PRIYANKA CHOPRA/INSTA)

