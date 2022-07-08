Priyanka Chopra Spends Quality Time With Daughter Malti, Friends In New Pics; Fans React

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas into their world via surrogacy, the duo have been quite vocal about embracing parenthood. After sharing a glimpse of their little one on the occasion of father’s day recently, Priyanka Chopra stepped out for a day out with her daughter and friends.

It is pertinent to note that both Priyanka and Nick had announced the birth of their firstborn, a daughter through a joint statement in January. The couple had welcomed the newborn through surrogacy and later in March, Priyanka penned a lengthy note describing the hardships the little one had to face after she remained in the NICU for 100 days before being handed over to the parents.

Priyanka Chopra steps out for quality time with daughter Malti

From father's day to Priyanka’s mother's birthday celebrations, the little bundle of joy is often seen making a presence on her parents’ Instagram space. Not just this, the couple is often seen talking about ways they are raising their child. Recently, Priyanka stepped out for some fun time with friends and daughter Malti. In the picture, Priyanka donned a pair of jean shorts with a sleeveless top which was mostly covered with the baby carrier she had on with Malti resting on her chest.

Priyanka was accompanied by Tamanna Dutt, an old friend whom the Sky is Pink star referred to as her family in the hashtags. "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you," as she tagged her old friend and added hashtags including "best friends," "Godson," and "friends like family." Based on her caption, the small child sitting on Dutt's lap would be Priyanka's Godson.

Earlier, on the occasion of Father's Day, the celebrations tuned grand for the new parents in town as it marked their first with their daughter. On the special occasion, the Baywatch star had gifted customised sneakers, that both father-daughter duo were seen wearing. While the sneakers Malti wore bore the initial 'MM' on both while Nick's sneakers had the initials 'MM's' written on one and 'Dad' written on the other pair.

Meanwhile, ever since both Nick and Priyanka announced the arrival of their daughter, fans are curious to know more about the little one and her parents who are enjoying this new phase. Recently, during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, via People, the 29-year-old described life after becoming parents as the 'magical season' of their lives. He also added, ''It's pretty wild. She's the best,'' and stated that it was a 'blessing' to have her home. ''It's been wonderful."

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra