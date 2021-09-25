Priyanka Chopra Starts Rehearsal For Global Citizen Festival 2021 In Paris, Shares Pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to pick up the microphone to host the upcoming Global Citizen Festival 2021 with Denis Brogniart. Appearing excited about the stint, the actor has been sharing her experience of arriving in Paris to prepare for the event with her fans. In the latest glimpse shared by the Quantico actor, fans get to see the huge setup built for the event. Taking to her Instagram on September 25, the 39-year-old shared a glimpse into her practice on the sets of the festival. In the video, she was seen wearing an all-white attire and discussing the script with the team. The video shared a look at the enormous setup built to conduct the virtual event, which will feature performances of several notable artists. The actor will be rehearsing with co-host Denis Brogniart.

In another snap, the actor showed off the view overlooking the festival venue which is being held in Paris. In Instagram, Chopra revealed that she was being distracted by the Eiffel Tower as she described it as 'beauty'. Earlier, she urged her fans to watch the Global Citizen Live event as she wrote, ''I’m gonna be there tomorrow.. Will you?''.

More on Global Citizen Live event

With the mission to eradicate extreme poverty in the world by 2030, an organization established in 2008 named Global Citizen conducted the initiative of Global Citizen Festival. The year-long campaign will also work towards ending the COVID-19 chain and kickstart an equitable global recovery.

Where and how to watch Global Citizen Festival 2021?

The virtual LIVE event will be held across the world, while the TV coverage will vary in different cities. Scheduled on September 25 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The event will stream on TV channels like Sky & TV8 in Italy, TF1/TMC in France, BBC in the United Kingdom, TV Azteca in México, and Zee TV in India.

Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle are some of the names amongst the big list of artists whose performances will be broadcasted via the event.

Image: PTI