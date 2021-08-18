Priyanka Chopra Steps In As Chairperson Of MAMI Film Festival Replacing Deepika Padukone

Adding another feather to her already embellished cap, global sensation Priyanka Chopra has taken over the position of the chairperson of the MAMI (Mumbai Academy Of The Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival. The position was left vacant when Deepika Padukone stepped down as the chairperson of the film festival earlier this year. The actor updated about her role and responsibilities with a video on Twitter while explaining her sincerity in taking charge as the new chairperson.

Priyanka Chopra is the new MAMI chairperson

The 39-year-old star, who has worked in a wide array of Bollywood as well as Hollywood projects, shared a video of herself on Twitter. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen talking about how she aims to "create a platform to showcase the Indian cinema to the world" as the chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Priyanka was unanimously nominated by MAMI’s Board of Trustees which comprises Nita M Ambani (Co-Chairperson), Anupama Chopra (Festival Director), Ajay Bijli, Anand G. Mahindra, Farhan Akhtar, Isha Ambani, Kabir Khan, Kaustubh Dhavse, Kiran Rao, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Zoya Akhtar.

Working alongside an amazing team of like-minded individuals, we’re reimagining the festival with a new creative vision that is attuned to the radical changes the world has witnessed in the last 2 years. I’m very excited about this new chapter for the festival as well as for me. pic.twitter.com/HtwnGUf8IX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 17, 2021

"I’ve hit the road running... with ideas, thoughts, and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time,” she added in the video. "We’re all consuming film and entertainment very differently now and in the process, we’ve expanded the footprint of the cinema that we watch. I have always been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world," Priyanka said in a statement.

The board also welcomed two new members to its fold, acclaimed filmmaker Anjali Menon and renowned filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Last year, the organisers of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival postponed its 22nd edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. While captioning the video, she wrote, “Now more than ever we need to talk to each other, to listen to each other and understand how we see the world, and cinema is the best medium for doing this.” - Martin Scorsese It is with that thought I’m proud to take on a new role, as Chairperson of the @MumbaiFilmFest.”



IMAGE: PTI

