Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Monokini For Her Pre-birthday Celebrations; See Pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 39th birthday in London on July 18, 2021. The actor had some pre-birthday celebrations with her cousin Divya Jyoti and James Cavanaugh. She shared several glimpses from her pre-birthday celebration with her Instagram followers. The Quantico actor stunned in a monokini as she enjoyed her pre-birthday vibes.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a monokini for her birthday celebrations

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 39th birthday in London, where she is currently filming her upcoming show Citadel. The actor had some pre-birthday celebrations in the form of a small pool party with James Cavanaugh and Divya Jyoti. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share her look from her pre-birthday celebration. Priyanka Chopra donned a blue monokini in her recent Instagram post. She was seen sunbathing on a chair by the poolside. Her pet dog Panda can also be seen in the photo. In the caption, she wrote, "Expectation vs reality 🤪@pandathepunk", as she shared another photo in which she can be seen smiling while posing.

Priyanka Chopra birthday celebrations

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram stories to share several glimpses from her birthday celebration. She fashioned a pair of goggles in her story while she wore a pair of denim on her monokini. In the story, the Sky Is Pink actor wrote, "Pri-birthday vibes". She shared another selfie from the poolside. The sunlight can be seen falling on her body while her hair seemed drenched. Priyanka Chopra then posed with James Cavanaugh in the pool. She also shared a photo from her swim in the pool. In the captain, the Baywatch actor wrote, "#mermaidlife".

On Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra has several International projects in her pipeline. She was last seen in the film The White Tiger, which scored an Academy Award nomination under the Best Writing category. The actor will also be seen in the fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix franchise. She is currently shooting for her upcoming series Citadel starring Richard Madden. Citadel is a thriller series that will debut on Amazon Prime Video.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

